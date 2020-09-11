 Skip to main content
Stephen Michael Seegars -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Stephen Michael Seegars, 30, of 338 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Friends may visit at 328 Fair St., Orangeburg.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

