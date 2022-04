ROUND O -- Graveside services for Mr. Stephen Bryan, 56, of Round O, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Baptist Hill Memorial Garden in Round O, with the Rev. William Kinlaw officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.