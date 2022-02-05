Stephanie Scott Blair -- Neeses

NEESES -- Stephanie Scott Blair of 7154 Norway Road, Neeses, transitioned to her heavenly home on Feb. 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, Springfield. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Masks are required if attending the service.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving friends. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.