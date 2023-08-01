ST. MATTHEWS -- Stephanie M. Pelzer age 52, of 202 Pearl St., St. Matthews, died July 28, 2023, at MUSC of Columbia.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
ST. MATTHEWS -- Stephanie M. Pelzer age 52, of 202 Pearl St., St. Matthews, died July 28, 2023, at MUSC of Columbia.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.