 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stephan Datoine Harley -- Bowman

  • 0
Stephan Datoine Harley

BOWMAN -- Stephan Datoine Harley, 42, of 110 Chinaberry St., died Feb. 3, 2022.

The funeral will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 13, at Bethune Bowman Gymnasium.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in United Hope Ministries Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Rhonda Harley, 110 Chinaberry St., Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News