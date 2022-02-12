Stephan Datoine Harley -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Stephan Datoine Harley, 42, of 110 Chinaberry St., died Feb. 3, 2022.

The funeral will be held at noon Sunday, Feb. 13, at Bethune Bowman Gymnasium.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in United Hope Ministries Cemetery, Bowman.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Rhonda Harley, 110 Chinaberry St., Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.