Stanley Wolfe -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Stanley Wolfe, 72, of St. George, passed away March 5, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home. Graveside will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1241 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

