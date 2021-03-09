Stanley Wolfe -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Stanley Wolfe, 72, of St. George, passed away March 5, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home. Graveside will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1241 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George.