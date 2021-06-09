 Skip to main content
Stanley Louis ‘Stan’ Godfrey -- Eutawville
Stanley Louis ‘Stan’ Godfrey -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Stanley Louis "Stan" Godfrey, 80, of Eutawville, formerly of Orangeburg, died Tuesday, June 8.

Avinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

