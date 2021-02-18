 Skip to main content
Stanley Lee Dixon -- Denmark
Stanley Lee Dixon -- Denmark

Stanley Lee Dixon

DENMARK -- Graveside services for Mr. Stanley Lee Dixon, 57, of Denmark, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Pastor Mary A. Dixon is officiating.

Mr. Dixon was born July 10, 1963, in Calhoun County. He passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg at 803-534-2646.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

