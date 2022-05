ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Stanley Greene, 57, of 1804 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his aunt, Mrs. Mary Wright, 1804 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, and phone calls can be made to his wife, Mrs. Jacqueline Williams Green at 843-408-6445 or the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.