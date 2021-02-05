Stanley Greene -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Stanley Greene, 48, of 6021 Kips Lane Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Greene died Jan. 29 at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.