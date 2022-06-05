Stanley Green -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Stanley Green, 57, of 1804 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Nathaniel Wright is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away on Tuesday, May 10, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Family and friends may call the residence of his aunt, Mrs. Mary Wright, 1804 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Jacqueline Williams Green, at 843-408-6445 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn to attend visitation and funeral services.

