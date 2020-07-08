Stanley Butler -- Moncks Corner
Stanley Butler -- Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER -- Stanley Butler, 56, of Moncks Corner, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

