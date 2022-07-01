Stanley B. Caldwell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Stanley B. Caldwell, 79, of 1212 Oaklane Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Bethel AME Church in St. Matthews.

The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Staff and all attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr Caldwell died on Friday, June 24, at Veteran Victory House in Walterboro.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Carson Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.