Stanel Bernard Furse -- Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Mr. Stanel Bernard Furse, 65, passed Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his residence in Augusta, Georgia.
A walk-thru viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.
Graveside services for Mr. Furse are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the St. Phillips Apostolic Faith Church cemetery, 18821 Ehrhardt Road, Olar.
All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.