Stanel Bernard Furse -- Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Mr. Stanel Bernard Furse, 65, passed Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his residence in Augusta, Georgia.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark.

Graveside services for Mr. Furse are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the St. Phillips Apostolic Faith Church cemetery, 18821 Ehrhardt Road, Olar.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.