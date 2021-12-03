Stafford Shannon -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Stafford Shannon, 59, of 38 Round Leaf Trail, died Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

Friends may call at the family residence, 20 Round Leaf Trail, St. Matthews and at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited guests from 3 to 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.