Stafford Shannon -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Stafford Shannon, 59, of 38 Round Leaf Trail, died Nov. 26, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

