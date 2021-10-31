Stafford Bernard Brown Sr. -- Cornelia, Ga.

CORNELIA, Ga. -- Stafford Bernard Brown Sr., 69, died Sept. 25, 2021, at his home in Cornelia.
His service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery located in Canton, Georgia, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Stafford Brown(Marine) was born in Hartsville , in Darlington County. Stafford's early years were in spent in Lamar, where he was reared on a tobacco farm belonging to his adopted grandparents. Stafford came to Orangeburg as a teenager where he attended Wilkinson High School. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1972, where he was co-captain of the state champion football team. He went on to South Carolina State College with a football scholarship. After college, Stafford worked as a general manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Santee. He went on to join the U.S. Army, where he was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He then served in Fort Benning Georgia, where he was a jump instructor. After retiring from the Army, Stafford went on to own several businesses. His last endeavor, Handyman Can Do, in Cornelia, he enjoyed working to serve members of his local community. He was committed to always working hard and doing his best. He loved his family and enjoyed talking with his children and grandchildren. Stafford spent his free time with his wife, often listening to the oldies station together or watching TV in the evening.
Stafford Brown Sr. is survived by his wife, Kimberly Brown; Stafford Brown Jr., son; Stephanie Brown, daughter; Robert Brown, son; Alexander Brown, son; and Jonathan Brown, son. He is also survived by some of his siblings and numerous grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.