Stacy Teresa Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Ms. Stacy Teresa Jones, 43, of 1117 Presidential Lane, Orangeburg, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, with Elder Joseph Grant Sr. officiating.

Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Graveside service staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Ms. Jones died Thursday, April 30, at TRMC following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Malaysia Bonaparte, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

