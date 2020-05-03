Stacy Teresa Jones -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Stacy Teresa Jones, 43, of 1117 Presidential Lane, died April 30, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Malaysia Boneparte, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

To plant a tree in memory of Stacy Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.