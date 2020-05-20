Stacey Reed
ORANGEBURG – A graveside service for Mr. Stacey Reed of Orangeburg will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Bowman Family Cemetery, Bowman, with Minister Bowman officiating.

Friends may call the residence of his brother, Roger Bowman, 585 Harmon St., Orangeburg, and Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

