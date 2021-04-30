Stacey Butler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Stacey Butler, 37, of 645 Highland St., died suddenly on April 25, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be held in Union Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Orangeburg.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021.
Friends may calll at the residence and at the funeral home.
The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
