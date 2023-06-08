GOLDSBORO, NC -- SSgt. Alexander A. Thomas 47, of Goldsboro, NC, passed away May 28, 2023.

Funeral services at 11:00 am at Glovers Funeral Home on Friday June 9, 2023. Chapel Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial at Belleville Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

Viewing will be held Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests at the residence of his father, Rev. Alexander Thomas, 2315 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, SC.

Online Condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.