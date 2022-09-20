 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer Reid Anderson -- Orangeburg

Spencer Reid Anderson

ORANGEBURG -- Spencer Reid Anderson, 76, husband of Minnie Cutler Anderson, of Orangeburg, passed on Sept. 12, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Claflin University Chapel.

Transportation will pick up from Trinity UMC to take those attending to Claflin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Paths To Wholeness, P.O. Box 1402, Orangeburg, SC 29116

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday at Robinson Chapel UMC, Liberty, SC. Interment with full military honors in Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Public viewing will begin Friday at 1 p.m. at The Luther Johnson Funeral Home. www.lutherjohnsonfh.com

