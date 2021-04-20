Sophire W. Wilson -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mrs. Sophire W. Wilson departed this life Friday, April 16, 2021, following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 26, 1937, in Orangeburg, Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Rev. Benjamin and Mrs. Zadie Wilson. She completed her primary school education at Felton Laboratory School and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1955. She then matriculated at South Carolina State University where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1958. She also received a master's degree in library science from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1973.

During her college years, she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a student-athlete at the time. He credits his wife with much of his academic success as she was his math and English tutor at SC State.

Mrs. Wilson enjoyed a stellar professional life as a media specialist and researcher. She served as a media specialist for Charleston city schools as well as the Medical University of South Carolina. She was an avid reader and a history buff. While serving at MUSC, local news agencies wrote feature stories about her when her research uncovered the first African American doctor to serve at MUSC.