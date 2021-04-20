Sophire W. Wilson -- Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mrs. Sophire W. Wilson departed this life Friday, April 16, 2021, following an extended illness.
Born Jan. 26, 1937, in Orangeburg, Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Rev. Benjamin and Mrs. Zadie Wilson. She completed her primary school education at Felton Laboratory School and graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1955. She then matriculated at South Carolina State University where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1958. She also received a master's degree in library science from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1973.
During her college years, she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a student-athlete at the time. He credits his wife with much of his academic success as she was his math and English tutor at SC State.
Mrs. Wilson enjoyed a stellar professional life as a media specialist and researcher. She served as a media specialist for Charleston city schools as well as the Medical University of South Carolina. She was an avid reader and a history buff. While serving at MUSC, local news agencies wrote feature stories about her when her research uncovered the first African American doctor to serve at MUSC.
In February 1968, Mr. and Mrs. Wilson welcomed their son, Wayne Lamar. The family loved to travel and entertain friends and loved ones at their Mount Pleasant home. As SC State alumni, the Wilsons were ardent supporters of Bulldog football, regularly attending games and hosting football parties and tailgates.
Following her retirement from the Charleston school system, Mrs. Wilson worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the School of the Arts and continued to serve the children of South Carolina as media specialist at Claflin University and Bamberg county schools.
Mrs. Wilson was a member of Shiloh AME Church in North Charleston and Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and was affiliated with a host of other professional and community-based organizations where she held leadership roles.
Affectionately referred to as “T-Baby” by family members and childhood friends, Mrs. Wilson will be fondly remembered for her zeal for life. She was a generous person who believed in living life to the fullest.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald Wilson of Mount Pleasant; their son, Wayne Lamar Wilson (Eartha) of West Palm Beach; and her two beloved grandchildren, Tyra and Wayne Jr. She also leaves behind her brother, Benjamin Wilson Jr, and her sister, Veretta Wilson Abraham, both of Orangeburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private funeral will be held on Thursday, April 22. Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 495 Spann St., Mount Pleasant. COVID-19 protocol will be strictly enforced.
Courtesy of Union Community Funeral Home, Union.
