Sonja Padgett Ott -- Cope

COPE -- Mrs. Sonja Padgett Ott, 66, of Cope, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lee Schurlknight, Dain Schurlknight, Cameron Schurlknight, Billy Ott, Terry Ott and Dukes Proctor.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Ott and Clayton Ott.

Mrs. Sonja was born on Dec. 1, 1955, in Bamberg. She was the daughter of the late Robert H. Padgett and the late Addie Lou Dubois Padgett. She retired from Orangeburg School District 4 with over 27 years of service. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. Her family was her life. She loved being a “Nene” to her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents and her father-in-law, Wilbur Ott.

Survivors include her husband of over 41 years, R. Wayne Ott Sr.; children, Stacey Ott Stokes (Tripp), Richard Wayne Ott Jr. (Whitney); grandchildren, Weston Stokes, Emersyn Stokes, Millison “Petey” Stokes, Finley Ott, Berkley Ott; brother, Robbie Padgett (Beth); mother-in-law, Virginia Ott and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the MUSC Organ Donation at 162 Ashley Ave., MSC 586, Charleston, SC 29425.

Friends may call the residence.