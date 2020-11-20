 Skip to main content
Sondra C. Bartley -- St. Matthews
Sondra C. Bartley -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Sondra C. Bartley will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Ebenezer AME Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Carson's Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing are expected. A maximum of 75 people at the gravesite is appreciated.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

