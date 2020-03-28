Soloman Holman -- Bamberg
0 comments

Soloman Holman -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Soloman Holman, 63, of 2327 Charleston Augusta Road, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at BBEMC.

Services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Motuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the residence.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.

To plant a tree in memory of Soloman Holman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News