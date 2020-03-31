Soloman Holman -- Bamberg
0 comments

Soloman Holman -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Soloman Holman

BAMBERG -- Soloman Holman, 63, of 2327 Cannon Bridge Road, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at BBEMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and attending the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Soloman Holman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News