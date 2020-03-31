Soloman Holman -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Soloman Holman, 63, of 2327 Cannon Bridge Road, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at BBEMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the residence. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family and attending the services.

