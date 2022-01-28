 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sir Wesley Funchess Sr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Sir Wesley Funchess Sr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Sir Wesley Funchess Sr., 84, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, interment will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Elder William E. Smith is officiating.

Mr. Funchess passed away Sunday, Jan. 23.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News