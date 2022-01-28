Sir Wesley Funchess Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Sir Wesley Funchess Sr., 84, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, interment will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Elder William E. Smith is officiating.

Mr. Funchess passed away Sunday, Jan. 23.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

