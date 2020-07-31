You have permission to edit this article.
Sintereius Jamal Davis -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Sintereius Jamal Davis, 21, of 982 Craven Lane, died suddenly July 11, 2020.

A private service will be held.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

