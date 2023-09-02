SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Simeon Larmount McNeil, 45, of San Antonio, Texas, was born on November 2, 1977, to Walter McNeil Sr. and Alice Raynor in Bronx, NY. He was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

His viewing will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Grace Funeral Services Chapel, Holly Hill, from 9:00-10:00 AM. His celebration of life service will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lullwater Road, Eutawville.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories his two children, Mason and Trishyn McNeil; mother, Alice (Julius) Raynor, Grovetown, Ga.; father, Walter (Tywanna) McNeil Sr., Hephzibah, Ga.; brothers, Walter (Iris) McNeil Jr., Augusta, Ga., and Xavier McNeil, Augusta, Ga.; grandmother, Jannie R. Brown, Augusta, Ga.; uncles, JD (Johan) Brown, Vinings, Ga., Ronald Sr. (Mary) Brown, Martinez, Ga., Anthony (Shannon) Brown, Columbia and Reginald (Katerna) McNeil, Bronx, NY.

Simeon will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him!