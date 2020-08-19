You have permission to edit this article.
Silas Snider -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Mr. Silas Snider, 76, of 413 Roosevelt St., passed away Aug. 18, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

