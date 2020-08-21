Silas Snider -- Elloree

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mr. Silas Snider, 76, of 413 Roosevelt St., Elloree, will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Browning Branch Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. James B. Stukes officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to all COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.