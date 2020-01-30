{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE – Former Santee mayor Mr. Silas Seabrooks Jr., of 121 Sheard Drive, Santee, transitioned Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 121 Sheard Drive, Santee, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

