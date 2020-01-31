SANTEE -- Funeral services for the former mayor of Santee, Deacon Silas Seabrooks Jr. of 121 Sheard Drive, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in the church at noon.
Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.
Deacon Seabrooks died Wednesday, Jan. 29, after a brief illness.
He was the only son of the late Silas and Clara Gadson Seabrooks. His educational accomplishments after graduation from Orangeburg County public schools included receiving a degree from Denmark Technical College. He was a man devoted to God, family, church, community, education and business/organizations. He put God above everything in his life. He knew that God ordered his steps, directed his path and took care of him in every aspect of his life.
To his family, he was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked hard to provide for all of them with a gentle caring spirit filled with love and patience. He loved his wife, Mrs. Annie Mae, and was devoted to her for over 64 years.
He was a lifetime, hardworking member of his church. He served in many capacities and retired as chairman emeritus of the deacon board. He was one of the founders and a member of the Santee Senior Missionary. He gave faithfully and donated very much of his time and service to the church.
He was an exemplary member of the community. He was the first black mayor of Santee and served a total of 22 years as mayor of Santee and was the third black mayor in the state of South Carolina. He served as councilman for Orangeburg County Council, District 2, for 10 years. He spearheaded the groundbreaking for the Family Resource Center and Town Hall, Santee in 1998 and initiated the groundbreaking for the I-95 Beautification Project, Santee, in 1999. Mr. Seabrooks spearheaded a $200,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the Santee Sidewalk Project in 2000. He initiated the dedication of the Santee Cultural Arts Center and spearheaded the concept for the Santee Conference Center in 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a founding member of the Orangeburg County Consumer Health Council in September 1969. This extraordinary mission was chartered in January 1970 as Family Health Centers Inc.
He served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He chartered the Santee VFW Post Number 10754 in 1985 and was a life member. He served on the Lower Savannah Council of Governments for over 25 years.
He established a very important business within the community, Santee Adult Day Care, for over 15 years. He was a member of Briner Mason Lodge No. 365 of Holly Hill for over 50 years. He was a member of Robert Shaw Wilkinson Consistory No. 220, Orangeburg, for over 50 years. He was a member of Cairo Temple No. 125, Columbia, for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darnell Seabrooks Sr.; a daughter-in-law, Denice Allen Seabrooks; and a grandchild, Richard Brandon Ravenell.
He leaves to cherish him a devoted wife, Mrs. Annie Mae Adgerson Seabrooks; two loving children: Vanester Seabrooks Ravenell and Melvin Seabrooks; a daughter-in-law, Judy Williams Seabrooks: four grandchildren, Johnathan Romel Ravenell, Darnell Seabrooks Jr., Chasity Renee' Seabrooks and Marchelle Charlena McDaniel; four great-grandchildren, Johnae' Samya Ravenell, Bran'Onniya C. Ravenell, Zoey Serenity Ravenell and Mar'Quez Lamarris Seabrooks; two goddaughters, Apostle L. Genia S. Jacques and Mrs. Lillie Ann Wright; an adopted son and daughter, Melvin and Esther Riley; the best caregivers in the world, Tracey Harris and Eva Ann Pelzer; and a host of family and friends.
Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.