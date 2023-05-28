HARLEYVILLE -- Funeral services for Sikheira Higgins-Everette, 43, of Harleyville, SC, will be held Monday, May 29, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, SC, with the Rev. Dr. McKinley Ravenell officiating. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester, SC.
Friends may call the residence of her mother, Carrie Higgins-Smalls of Harleyville, SC, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at stevensfh.net.