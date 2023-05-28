HARLEYVILLE -- Funeral services for Sikheira Higgins-Everette, 43, of Harleyville, SC, will be held Monday, May 29, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, SC, with the Rev. Dr. McKinley Ravenell officiating. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery in Dorchester, SC.