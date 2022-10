ST. GEORGE -- Funeral service for Deacon Sidney Disher, 79 of St. George, will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Good Hope Baptist Church in St. George, with the Rev. R. C. Capers Sr. officiating.

Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call the residence of his wife, Edna Disher or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.