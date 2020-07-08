Sidney Alva Livingston -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Sidney Alva Livingston, 88, of North, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Sid was the fifth son of nine children born to Ewart Gladstone Livingston and Mary Wise Livingston of North. A student of North High School, Sid went on to enlist in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of master sergeant during the Korean War. After completing his military service, he worked as an installer of central office telephone equipment with Western Electricucent Technologies, where he retired after 32 years.

In 1952, Sid met Mildred Kathryn Royals and they wed Aug. 15, 1954. They established a home in Columbia and attended Bayview Baptist Church, where Sid served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Their union produced three children, Craig, Kathryn and Amy. In 1967, Sid returned to North, where he and Millie established a farm and home for their family. They joined the First Baptist Church of North and Sid served as Sunday school teacher, deacon and sang in the church choir. He was a devoted Christian. He was an active member of Masonic Lodge 119 in North for many years and was elected to the position of Master. Later, North 119 merged with Oliver 133 in Swansea. He was a steadfast member of the American Legion, Nelson-Bass Post 78 and held several offices for the organization.