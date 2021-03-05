Shufarrel Hicks -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- The funeral service for Mr. Shufarrel Hicks, 34, of 317 Second Bend Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Ravenell officiating.

Friends may call at the residence or at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

