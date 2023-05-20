ROCK HILL — Funeral services for Ms. Shontay Sumter, 39, of Rock Hill, SC, will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church, 195 Brown Chapel Road, Elloree, SC, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC.

Ms. Sumter passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her residence in Rock Hill, SC. She was the daughter of Jeffrey and Judy Sumter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 2:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her grandmother Ms. Elnora Sumter, 757 Winding Brook Drive, Cameron, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.