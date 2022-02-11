 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Watson -- Cope

Shirley Watson

COPE -- Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Watson, 77, of 125 Mott Road, Cope, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. Pastor Best is officiating.

Mrs. Watson passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear your mask.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

