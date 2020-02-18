Shirley Stewart -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER – Funeral services for Shirley Stewart, 55, of Dorchester, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Morris Chapel, Dorchester, with Rev. Ross officiating. Burial will take place in the Dorchester Cemetery.
Friends may call the residence of her husband, Kindile Stweart, 144 Mary Lane, Dorchester, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. SGeorge.
Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.
