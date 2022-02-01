Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is well deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones, of Orangeburg. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.
