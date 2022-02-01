 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones -- Orangeburg

Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones

ORANGEBURG -- It is well deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones, of Orangeburg. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with services.

