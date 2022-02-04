Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Shirley Ruth Jefferson Jones, 71, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at House of Praise Non-Denominational Church of Deliverance, located at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg.

Visitation for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. Live streaming of the services can be accessed through www.facebook.com/greaterorangeburgfuneral.

Ms. Shirley Jones leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Angela Jones and Theodore (Floravia) Jones, Jr.; along with a host of siblings, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Friends may call the residence or the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.