Shirley R. Lovern -- Orangeburg

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg with CDC guidelines for COVID-19. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

Mrs. Lovern was born on May 3, 1931, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late Carlos Clarence Rutland and the late Essie Lou Baltzegar Rutland. She was an active member of St. John United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the U.M.W. president for many years. Mrs. Shirley was retired from Southern Bell. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph “Pete” Lovern; brother, Leland L. Rutland; sister, Juanita R. Branham McCormick; grandson, Melvin Lovern; and a granddaughter, Cherri Riley.