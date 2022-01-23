Shirley Pendarvis Guyton -- Coral Gables, Fla.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Shirley Pendarvis Guyton was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Orangeburg, the daughter of long-time mayor Edward O. Pendarvis and his wife Clara. She died Jan. 15, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla.

She was educated in Orangeburg public schools and graduated from high school on Sellers Avenue in 1953. Shirley attended Columbia College, but left prior to graduation to become an airline stewardess for Eastern Airlines. After starting out in chilly Chicago, she jumped at a transfer to Miami which became her home for the rest of her life.

Shirley's keen sense of style led to success as an interior designer, the co-founder of “The Proud Peacock,” an upscale women's clothier in Coconut Grove; and as a representative for Carlisle Clothing for many years. She became a volunteer with the Red Cross and spent many years helping them throughout Florida. She was active in the Florida Republican Party and was a delegate to the 1984 convention in Dallas, which re-nominated President Reagan.

While in Florida she met and married her loving husband, Dr. Thomas B. Guyton, a radiologist at Doctor's Hospital and a Miami native. They were passionate tennis players and competed in mixed doubles matches in Florida and Europe. Shirley also loved playing duplicate bridge weekly at Riviera Country Club and gathering with friends at Biscayne Bay Yacht Club.

She and Tom loved the S.C. Lowcountry and entertained friends and family at their summer home at Litchfield Beach. In the early 2000s, they transitioned their summers to Blowing Rock, N.C., where Tom had spent his youth. As members of Blowing Rock Country Club, they renewed old acquaintances and again showed their senior's prowess on the courts and the golf course.

Shirley was gregarious, charming, a great hostess, a spark of life and a formidable opponent in political debate. She had an incredible aptitude for remembering the smallest details which made her an epic storyteller, even if some of the details may have been exaggerated a bit. She also had a special place in her heart for the children of her friends and family whom she adopted as if they were her own.

Mrs. Guyton is survived by her sister, Nancy P. Eliott (Ronnie); brother, Edward O. Pendarvis (Mary Jo); niece, Betsy P. Hutton (Larry); nephews, Richard C. Pogue (Clair) and Edward O. Pendarvis III (Jessica); niece, Molly P. Blankenship (Preston); three stepchildren, Mary Evelyn Guyton, Elizabeth Guyton and Thomas B. Guyton (Suzanne); and two goddaughters, Dana Bearce (David) and Jenny Primm.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Woodlawn North Cemetery, 3260 SW 8th St., Miami.