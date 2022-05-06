 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shirley Neals -- Bowman

Shirley Neals

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Shirley Neals, 77, of 491 Ann St., Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Ms. Neals died May 1 at her residence.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6.

Friends may call at the residence of her son, Chris Pelzer, 507 Easterlin Road, Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guest due to COVID-19.

