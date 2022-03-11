Shirley Mosley Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Shirley Mosley Benjamin, of 1180 Wolfe Trail, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday March 11, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. The Rev. Barbara Mavins is officating.

Ms. Shirley Mosley Benjamin passed away on Saturday, March 5.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10.

Family and friends may at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Darline Zeigler, 537 Summers Ave., Orangeburg via telephone at 803-536-2729.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

