Shirley Mosley Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Shirley Mosley Benjamin, 78, of 1180 Wolfe Trail, Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Jolley Acres Healthcare Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Darline Zeigler, 537 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, via telephone at 803-536-2729.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

