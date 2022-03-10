Shirley Mosley Benjamin -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Shirley Mosley Benjamin, of 1180 Wolfe Trail, Orangeburg, will be held at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. Evangelist Sylvia Mavins is officiating.

Ms. Shirley Mosley Benjamin passed away on Saturday, March 5. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Family and friends may at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Darline Zeigler, 537 Summers Ave., Orangeburg, via telephone at 803-536-2729.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

